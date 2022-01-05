67 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 103,000 on 67 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspectedvarious shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 67 shopkeepers involved inprofiteering and imposed a total fine of Rs 103,000 on them.