67 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 07:01 PM

The price control magistrates imposed Rs.89,000 fine on 67 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates warned consumers of imprisonment if they did not stop profiteering, he added.

