67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed fine on 67 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine on 67 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that price control magistratesinspected 896 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 67 shopkeepersinvolved in overcharging and imposed a total fine of Rs 81,000 on them.