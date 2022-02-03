67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.97,000 on 67 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours

A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of the city and found 67 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.97,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.