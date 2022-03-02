67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 135,000 on 67 shopkeepers on profiteering in the district on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 135,000 on 67 shopkeepers on profiteering in the district on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates inspected various shopsin different markets and bazaars besides imposing the fine on profiteers.