67 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 06:45 PM

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 135,000 on 67 shopkeepers on profiteering in the district on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 135,000 on 67 shopkeepers on profiteering in the district on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates inspected various shopsin different markets and bazaars besides imposing the fine on profiteers.

