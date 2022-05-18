67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 107,000 on 67 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Wednesday

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates inspected 876 shops in differentmarkets and bazaars and found 67 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging besidesimposing the fine on them.