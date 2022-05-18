UrduPoint.com

67 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 107,000 on 67 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 107,000 on 67 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates inspected 876 shops in differentmarkets and bazaars and found 67 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging besidesimposing the fine on them.

More Stories From Pakistan

