67 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs.91,000 fine on 67 shopkeepers over the charge of profiteering in the district during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 67 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.91,000/- on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.