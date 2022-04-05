67 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs126,000 on 67 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Tuesday

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected various shops in different marketsand bazaars and found 67 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging besides imposingthe fine on them.