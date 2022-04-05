UrduPoint.com

67 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs126,000 on 67 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs126,000 on 67 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected various shops in different marketsand bazaars and found 67 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging besides imposingthe fine on them.

