UrduPoint.com

67 Shopkeepers Imposed Fine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 08:56 PM

67 shopkeepers imposed fine

The price control magistrates caught 67 shopkeepers red handed for selling edible items at exorbitant rates here Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates caught 67 shopkeepers red handed for selling edible items at exorbitant rates here Saturday.

They visited various markets and bazaars and checked the prices of vegetables, fruits, edible items, milk, chicken, meat and other and imposed a fine of Rs 102,000 on violators of government price lists.

The magistrates also warned the shopkeepers to display price lists on prominent places for the convenience of consumers.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Top Ukraine Diplomat Discusses Help to Economy Ami ..

Top Ukraine Diplomat Discusses Help to Economy Amid Security Risks With France's ..

18 seconds ago
 Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup reaches final s ..

Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup reaches final stage

19 seconds ago
 'Fertilizer available in abundance' : Jamshed Iqba ..

'Fertilizer available in abundance' : Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

23 seconds ago
 Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Says Appealed t ..

Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Says Appealed to Hague Tribunal

26 minutes ago
 Blind murder case solved, notorious criminal held

Blind murder case solved, notorious criminal held

26 minutes ago
 Man arrested, 100 bottles of liquor recovered

Man arrested, 100 bottles of liquor recovered

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>