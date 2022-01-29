67 shopkeepers imposed fine

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates caught 67 shopkeepers red handed for selling edible items at exorbitant rates here Saturday.

They visited various markets and bazaars and checked the prices of vegetables, fruits, edible items, milk, chicken, meat and other and imposed a fine of Rs 102,000 on violators of government price lists.

The magistrates also warned the shopkeepers to display price lists on prominent places for the convenience of consumers.