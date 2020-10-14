UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

67 Shops Fined For Overpricing, Hoarding

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

67 shops fined for overpricing, hoarding

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 484 shops and markets on Tuesday and Wednesday and found irregularities at 67 places.

Fine of Rs 108500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

The Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to display rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

