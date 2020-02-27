UrduPoint.com
67 Shops Fined For Overpricing, Hoarding In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:58 PM

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 585 shops and markets on Wednesday and Thursday and found irregularities at 67 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 585 shops and markets on Wednesday and Thursday and found irregularities at 67 shops. Fine of Rs 95500 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

