67 winning candidates out of 114 to become members KP Assembly for first time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Around 67 winning candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of the total 114 notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to become Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) for the first time.

According to data released by ECP KP, these 67 new MPAs belong to 13 districts of the province.

While 47 winning candidates have remained MPAs in previous terms.

The ECP KP has so far issued notification of 114 members out of the total of 145 as winning candidates. The assembly will be completed with the issuance of notification of 31 more members.

Among these new MPAs, the maximum are from the Peshawar district where electorates choose 11 fresh candidates as their representatives in the legislative assembly.