670 Miscreants Involved In Violence, Vandalism Arrested

Published May 15, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore police, under the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, have arrested 670 miscreants responsible for damaging properties, attacking institutions, and engaging in violent acts.

These miscreants had vandalized 22 police vehicles and set fire to several others.

As per the orders of CCPO Lahore, 34 FIRs were registered against the perpetrators. Of those, 16 were registered in Cantt division, 10 in Model Town division, seven in Civil Laws division, and one in Sadar division.

The CCPO emphasised that there would be no leniency towards those who attacked the public and private properties, institutions, and the police and that they would be dealt with severely, he added.

