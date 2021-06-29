67,000 scholarships worth 6.53 bln approved for EUSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 67,000 scholarships worth 6.53 billion have been approved for the academic year Fiscal Year 2020-21 under EUSP (Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme) to benefit the deserving students.

According to an official source, Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships were granted by the Prime Minister, Imran Khan to the first batch of deserving students on March 2, 2020.

Last year, 50,762 scholarships worth Rs 4.8 billion were granted to bright students.

The four-year Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship programme worth Rs 24 billion is the largest ever need based scholarship programme in the history of the country, aiming at providing higher education opportunities for 200,000 students (50 percent girls) coming from underprivileged backgrounds.

The scholarship offers full-tuition fee and a living stipend (Rs 4,000 per month) for bright yet disadvantaged students to earn an undergraduate degree at any of the 125 public sector universities across Pakistan (including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir) recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

As part of the policy, the scholarship support will be continued to the awardees throughout the course of their undergraduate degree programme based on their academic performance.

The HEC portal is currently closed and will be opened for the next phase of applications after June.