UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

67,000 Scholarships Worth 6.53 Bln Approved For EUSP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

67,000 scholarships worth 6.53 bln approved for EUSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 67,000 scholarships worth 6.53 billion have been approved for the academic year Fiscal Year 2020-21 under EUSP (Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme) to benefit the deserving students.

According to an official source, Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships were granted by the Prime Minister, Imran Khan to the first batch of deserving students on March 2, 2020.

Last year, 50,762 scholarships worth Rs 4.8 billion were granted to bright students.

The four-year Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship programme worth Rs 24 billion is the largest ever need based scholarship programme in the history of the country, aiming at providing higher education opportunities for 200,000 students (50 percent girls) coming from underprivileged backgrounds.

The scholarship offers full-tuition fee and a living stipend (Rs 4,000 per month) for bright yet disadvantaged students to earn an undergraduate degree at any of the 125 public sector universities across Pakistan (including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir) recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

As part of the policy, the scholarship support will be continued to the awardees throughout the course of their undergraduate degree programme based on their academic performance.

The HEC portal is currently closed and will be opened for the next phase of applications after June.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir March June HEC 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

26 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$600 million Su ..

27 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

1 hour ago

Pakistani mission in Dubai connected to FM’s Por ..

1 hour ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.