670,190 kids to be given anti-polio vaccine: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed has said that around 670,190 children under 5 years of age would be given anti-polio vaccine during the five-day drive in Sialkot.

Addressing a meeting here on Monday.

the DC said that 1400 teams would be on duty during anti-polio drive.

Five-day long national anti polio vaccine campaign has begun in Sialkot district here today.

He said that the anti-polio vaccination campaign will continue till Oct 30, 2020.