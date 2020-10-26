670,190 Kids To Be Given Anti-polio Vaccine: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed has said that around 670,190 children under 5 years of age would be given anti-polio vaccine during the five-day drive in Sialkot.
Addressing a meeting here on Monday.
the DC said that 1400 teams would be on duty during anti-polio drive.
Five-day long national anti polio vaccine campaign has begun in Sialkot district here today.
He said that the anti-polio vaccination campaign will continue till Oct 30, 2020.