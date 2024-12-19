6,709 criminal gangs busted, 16,854 accused arrested this year

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, police teams across the province are actively working to eliminate organized crime and apprehend dangerous criminals.

According to police spokesperson, these efforts have resulted in a significant reduction in crime rates. This year, 6,709 criminal gangs involved in serious crimes across Lahore and other parts of Punjab have been busted, and 16,854 accused have been arrested.

Stolen property worth over Rs. 5.17 billion was recovered from the accused. The recovered property includes 1,859 vehicles, 28,189 motorcycles, 2,641 tolas of gold, 11,380 mobile phones, and 6,003 livestock items, which are being returned to their rightful owners.

Additionally, Rs. 8.20 billion in cash was recovered from criminals wanted in various cases.

In Lahore alone, 3,688 gangs were busted, and 8,470 accused were arrested. Recovered property in the provincial capital is valued at over Rs. 2.61 billion, including 1,008 vehicles, 15,744 motorcycles, 5,865 mobile phones, 236 tolas of gold, and 134 livestock items.

Commending the police teams for their outstanding performance in neutralizing dangerous gangs, the IGP directed them to accelerate intelligence-based operations and crackdowns to further curb organized crime. He emphasized bringing professional criminals involved in heinous offenses such as robbery, murder, and kidnapping to justice.