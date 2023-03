671 candidates file nomination papers for 21 seats in district Faisalabad for PA elections

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 671 candidates have filed their nomination papers for 21 seats in district Faisalabad for Punjab Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on April 30.

According to a list issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Faisalabad office here on Friday evening, 21 candidates have filed their nomination papers for PP-97 Faisalabad-I, 32 candidates for PP-98 Faisalabad-II, 48 candidates for PP-99 Faisalabad-III, 42 candidates for PP-100 Faisalabad-IV, 24 candidates for PP-101 Faisalabad-V, 29 candidates for PP-102 Faisalabad-VI, 23 candidates for PP-103 Faisalabad-VII, 22 candidates for PP-104 Faisalabad-VIII, 36 candidates for PP-105 Faisalabad-IX, 31 candidates for PP-106 Faisalabad-X, 26 candidates for PP-107 Faisalabad-XI, 24 candidates for PP-108 Faisalabad-XII, 36 candidates for PP-109 Faisalabad-XIII, 32 candidates for PP-110 Faisalabad-XIV, 38 candidates for PP-111 Faisalabad-XV, 32 candidates for PP-112 Faisalabad-XVI, 22 candidates for PP-113 Faisalabad-XVII, 37 candidates for PP-114 Faisalabad-XVIII, 28 candidates for PP-115 Faisalabad-XIX, 44 candidates for PP-116 Faisalabad-XX and 31 candidates filed their papers for PP-117 Faisalabad-XXI.