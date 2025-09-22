671 Gangsters Arrested, Rs235.7m Property Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Faisalabad police have successfully dismantled 258 notorious criminal gangs during 2025, arresting 671 active members and recovering stolen property valued at over Rs.235.7 million.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said in a statement on Monday that intensive operations against these gangs led to the significant crackdown. The arrested criminals were involved in various cases including theft, robbery, and dacoity.
In addition to the arrests, police seized 855 motorcycles, two cars, 17 loader rickshaws, 110 mobile phones, jewelry, cash, batteries, laptops, wires, other equipment, and 82 cattle from the culprits.
The police also recovered a large arsenal of firearms comprising 248 pistols, two carbine rifles, multiple 9mm firearms, a Mauser, a repeater, a pump action 12-bore, revolvers, a Kalashnikov, and numerous bullets. All recovered property has been returned to its rightful owners.
CPO Bilal Umar highlighted the use of modern technical resources to track and apprehend these gangs efficiently. He reiterated that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains Faisalabad police’s top priority, and strict actions against criminals will continue to maintain public safety.
Recent Stories
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker
Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..
Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex-MNA Dasti sentenced to 17 years in fake degree case2 minutes ago
-
671 gangsters arrested, Rs235.7m property recovered2 minutes ago
-
Man drowns in floodwater in Alipur2 minutes ago
-
Culture identity of any nation, guarantee of its survival: Adviser Sardar Baba2 minutes ago
-
Senior Mgt Course delegation appreciates Sindh govt's flagship projects2 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt establishes model human rights resource centre (HRRC) at Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
Attock police arrest 6 drug peddlers12 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities inspect record of a retailer over Sales Tax evasion12 minutes ago
-
SCCI, dist admin join hands for flood relief mission12 minutes ago
-
Infrastructure restoration begins in flood-hit areas12 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather persists in Lahore12 minutes ago
-
Multi-storey parking plaza, food court to be built in Faisalabad22 minutes ago