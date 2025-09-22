Open Menu

671 Gangsters Arrested, Rs235.7m Property Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM

671 gangsters arrested, Rs235.7m property recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Faisalabad police have successfully dismantled 258 notorious criminal gangs during 2025, arresting 671 active members and recovering stolen property valued at over Rs.235.7 million.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said in a statement on Monday that intensive operations against these gangs led to the significant crackdown. The arrested criminals were involved in various cases including theft, robbery, and dacoity.

In addition to the arrests, police seized 855 motorcycles, two cars, 17 loader rickshaws, 110 mobile phones, jewelry, cash, batteries, laptops, wires, other equipment, and 82 cattle from the culprits.

The police also recovered a large arsenal of firearms comprising 248 pistols, two carbine rifles, multiple 9mm firearms, a Mauser, a repeater, a pump action 12-bore, revolvers, a Kalashnikov, and numerous bullets. All recovered property has been returned to its rightful owners.

CPO Bilal Umar highlighted the use of modern technical resources to track and apprehend these gangs efficiently. He reiterated that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains Faisalabad police’s top priority, and strict actions against criminals will continue to maintain public safety.

