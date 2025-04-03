671 people assisted by Rescue-1122 during Eid holidays

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Rescue-1122 Sargodha responded to 6,37 emergency incidents during the Eid holidays, rescuing 671 individuals.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah stated that 246 people were injured in various accidents, with 98 receiving initial medical aid, while 146 were shifted to different hospitals for further treatment.

Unfortunately, two individuals lost their lives due to accidents during the Eidul Fitr days, he added.