Open Menu

671 People Assisted By Rescue-1122 During Eid Holidays

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM

671 people assisted by Rescue-1122 during Eid holidays

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Rescue-1122 Sargodha responded to 6,37 emergency incidents during the Eid holidays, rescuing 671 individuals.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah stated that 246 people were injured in various accidents, with 98 receiving initial medical aid, while 146 were shifted to different hospitals for further treatment.

Unfortunately, two individuals lost their lives due to accidents during the Eidul Fitr days, he added.

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..

13 minutes ago
 ‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's s ..

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna

43 minutes ago
 CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Broker ..

CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers

43 minutes ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop fligh ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty

58 minutes ago
 Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to e ..

Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..

1 hour ago
 China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

2 hours ago
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, souther ..

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

3 hours ago
 UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

6 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

7 hours ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan