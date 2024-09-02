672 POs arrested during August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 672 proclaimed offenders (POs) in addition to nabbing 733 court absconders, 307 gamblers, 451 illicit weapon holders and 570 drug traffickers from different parts of Faisalabad during August 2024.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police recovered 381 pistols, 32 guns, 22 rifles, 11 Kalashnikovs, 5 repeaters, 3 revolvers and hundreds of bullets/cartridges from the possession of illicit weapon holders whereas 185 kilograms (kg) charas (cannabis), 9.03 kg heroin, 3 kg ice and 7899 liter liquor were recovered from the possession of drug pushers.

Meanwhile, the police also took drastic action against one-wheeling and nabbed 129 wheelie doers during August 2024. Their vehicles were impounded and cases were registered against the bikers for further action, he added.