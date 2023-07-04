6739 challan tickets issued for helmet violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi launched campaign about the use of safety helmets among motorcyclists.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, CTP carried out a special campaign aimed at raising awareness about traffic rules, road safety and the use of safety helmets.

CTP issued 6739 challan tickets for not wearing helmet last month.

He directed the all incharges to take strict action against helmet less bikers. Motorcyclists are more prone to head injuries in case of road accidents, Khan said. CTP is sticking to its slogan 'Helmet Nahi To Safar Nahi'.

He said, adding that the education Wing of traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

The CTO urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they were on the roads to facilitate them.