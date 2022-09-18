UrduPoint.com

674 Accused Arrested By Police In Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

674 accused arrested by police in last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested as many as 674 accused during last week from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Sunday, about 27 accused were arrested in 17 encounters during which two accused were killed while 25 were arrested in injured condition.

Police recovered 25 pistols and 12 motorcycles from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 76.283 kg hashish, 2.195 kg heroin and 1.284 kg of ice.

About 155 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as 56 snatched or stolen motorcycles and a car was taken into custody from different areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Car Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

9 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

19 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

19 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.