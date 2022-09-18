674 accused arrested by police in last week

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested as many as 674 accused during last week from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Sunday, about 27 accused were arrested in 17 encounters during which two accused were killed while 25 were arrested in injured condition.

Police recovered 25 pistols and 12 motorcycles from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 76.283 kg hashish, 2.195 kg heroin and 1.284 kg of ice.

About 155 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as 56 snatched or stolen motorcycles and a car was taken into custody from different areas.