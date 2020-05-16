674 new more tested positive with coronavirus, 13 more die in Sindh: Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that 674 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed when 4467 samples were tested while 13 more patients succumbed to the virus in Sindh during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that 674 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed when 4467 samples were tested while 13 more patients succumbed to the virus in Sindh during the last 24 hours.

In a statement, he said that 4467 tests of coronavirus were conducted which detected 674 new cases rising the tally to 15,590 patients across the province. He added that so far 117860 samples have been tested.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 13 more patients died lifting the death toll to 268 which constituted 1.7 percent death ratio of the total patients. He added that 119 patients were in critical condition, of them 32 were on ventilators.

He said 11518 patients were under treatment. Giving their break up, he said 10,134 patients were in home isolation, 832 at Isolation centers and 552 in hospitals.

The chief minister, sharing a good news, said that 198 patients have been cured and discharge to their respective homes.

The number of patients who have defeated coronavirus comes to 3804 which shows 25 percent recovery ratio, he said and added out death ratio was 1.7 percent and recovery ratio was 25 percent.

Sharing district-wise data, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi was still on high alert with 490 cases of coronavirus cases. He added that district East has 123 cases, South 113, Central 66, Korangi 59, Malir 72 and West 57.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Hyderabad has 55 new cases of coronavirus, Sukkur 11, Kambar-Shahdadkot six, Sanghar four, three each in Tando Mohammad Khan and Jacobabad, and two each in Matiari, Sujawal and Ghotki.

The chief minister once again urged the people of the province to stay safe by wearing mask, observing social distancing and adopting other pre-cautionary measures.