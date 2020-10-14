674 schemes completed with Rs 3.82b: commissioner

As many as 674 development schemes have been completed with an estimated cost of Rs 3.72 billion under various programmes in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 674 development schemes have been completed with an estimated cost of Rs 3.72 billion under various programmes in the division.

This was stated by Commissioner Ishrat Ali while presiding over a meeting on Wednesday.

He said that 263 development schemes had been completed with Rs 2.22 billion under the Community Development Programme phase-1 in the division. The schemes were relating to the Wasa, road, local government and public health engineering.

He said during the next phase of Community Development Programme, 287 development schemes would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 2.23 billion across the division and out of these 44 schemes had been completed so far.

Similarly, 411 development schemes of the first phase of Sustainable Development GoalsProgramme had also been completed with Rs1.5 billion whereas 531 schemes would becompleted with Rs1.82 billion during the next phase of this programme, he added.