674 traffic policemen to perform duties for religious gatherings in Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a special traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram and decided to deploy more than 674 policemen including officers and jawans on various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has devised special traffic plan in connection with 909 Majalis and 177 processions.

As per plan finalized following directions of IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, 674 traffic personnel including three DSPs, 17 Inspectors would perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience.

The SSP (Traffic) has directed all DSPs to monitor traffic related arrangements on routes of processions in their respective areas and ensure proper parking arrangements on occasion of religious gatherings.

He also directed to ensure availability of required items which may be used for diversion of traffic.

Farrukh Rasheed directed to constitute a special squad headed by an officer of inspector level which may open closed roads in case of any emergency.

He said it was the top priority of ITP to provide maximum convenience to road users and avoid any disturbance to the mourners and others too.

He has appealed the general public to use alternate routes and said ITP personnel would be deployed on various points to guide the general public.

The SSP (Traffic) also inspected the vehicles, motorbikes and other machinery under use of ITP and directed to remove technical faults immediately.

He said no laxity in performance of duty would be tolerated and ordered to cancel routine leaves of the policemen.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed also directed for airing special transmission at ITP FM Radio 92.4 during Muhrram ul Haram and update the road users about traffic situation on roads of the Federal capital.