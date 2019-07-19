675 dilapidated buildings' served notices in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : As many as 675 owners of dilapidated buildings located in interior city were served notices to improve their conditions after holding brief survey here on Friday.

Municipal corporation officers distributed notices under supervision of AC City Kamran Bukhari. He said 88 buildings were traced out as risky, adding that the survey would be continued for a week.