675 Profiteers Fined

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 04:50 PM

675 profiteers fined

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that a fine of Rs27, 93,000 was imposed on 675 profiteers during August.

Price magistrates conducted more than 36,000 inspections during a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders in August and a fine of Rs.

27,93,000 was imposed on 675 profiteers. The Deputy Commissioner said that cases were registered against 37 profiteers while 125 accused were arrested.

He said that 53 godowns and shops were sealed for hoarding and profiteering.

