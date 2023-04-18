6,750 sugar bags recovered hoarders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration foiled an attempt to smuggle wheat in addition to recovering huge quantity of sugar bags from hoarders during the last one week.

A spokesman for the district administration said special teams conducted raids and seized 1,753 bags of wheat which was being transported to other areas.

Similarly, the officers of district administration also succeeded in recovering 6,750 bagsof sugar stored illegally in different godowns in Chak Jhumra.