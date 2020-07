675,586 persons given financial help under Ehsaas programme

The divisional administration has so far disbursed financial assistance among 675,586 registered deserving persons in all four districts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The divisional administration has so far disbursed financial assistance among 675,586 registered deserving persons in all four districts.

According to a spokesperson, Rs 8.1 billion had been disbursed among deserving people so far.

151 counters have been set up for distribution of financial assistance at 42 Ehsaas centers across division He said that 370,712 deserving persons had received financial help in district Faisalabad; 83,784 in Chiniot; 131,638 in district Jhang, and 89,452 in Toba Tek Singh.