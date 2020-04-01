676 confirm corona cases in Sindh include 274 in Karachi: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that first case of Corona virus was surfaced in Sindh, on February 26 and so far total 676 confirmed cases have been reported across the province, including 274 in Karachi, 128 in Hyderabad and 265 pilgrims cases in Sukkur.

This is he said in the meeting of Coronavirus Taskforce chaired by him here at CM's House here, said a spokesperson on Wednesday.

CM said that the number of corona virus cases in Sindh has reached to 676, while 338 cases are local transmission which constitutes 50 percent of the total cases.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, CM Coordinator Haris Gazdar, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers Major General Omar Bokhari, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, Brigadier Sami of Corps 5, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Dr Bari of Indus Hospital and Dr Faisal of Aga Khan, Focal Person of Health Dept Zahid Abbasi.

The meeting was told that so far 6578 samples were tested, of them 5742 were found negative and 676 positive. Out of 676 cases, 274 are in Karachi, 265 in Sukkur and , one in Dadu, 128 in Hyderabad, seven in Larkana and one in Jacobabad.

The local transmission in the province has been recorded at 338 and 63 cases have travel history.

At present 229 are in home isolation, 27 patients with travel history and local transmission have been cured.

As many as 23 pilgrims have also recovered and eight died while 47 are under treatment in different hospitals of Karachi and 93 others in Hyderabad.

The chief minister said that the out of 276 cases the local transmission was 338 which was 50 percent of the tested cases. This showed that the local transmission was further aggravating, he said.

The chief minister was also told that the government hospitals have reported 1874 pneumonia cases, of them 124 were tested for corona and private hospitals reported 702 cases and 27 of them were also tested.

The government is also focusing on severe pneumonia cases so that the threat of COVID-19 could be tracked properly.

The Sindh government has screened 57562 people, of them 6578 are suspects. The health department has taken 6578 samples, of them 676 have been declared as positive.