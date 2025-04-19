676 Drug Peddlers, 846 Arms Suspects Arrested In Islamabad Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 676 drug peddlers and 846 suspects involved in possessing drugs as part of its intensified campaign “Nasha Ab Nahi” during the current year.
An official told APP that the police recovered 249 kilograms of heroin, 121 kilograms of hashish, 371 kilograms of ice (crystal meth), 100 kilograms of opium, 50 grams of cocaine, and 3,263 bottles of liquor from the arrested drug dealers.
He said that in separate operations against illegal arms, the police confiscated 959 pistols of various bores, 35 Kalashnikovs, 680 rifles and carbines, 78 knuckle-dusters and daggers, and 27,232 bullets.
He said multiple targeted operations were conducted during the ongoing campaign against drugs and illegal weapons, ensuring enhanced security for the citizens.
He said the Islamabad Police remains committed to ensuring public safety and continues to take firm action against elements involved in narcotics smuggling networks.
“The crackdown will continue against those poisoning the veins of our youth with drugs,” said DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq.
