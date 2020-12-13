676 marriage halls, food outlets, shopping malls sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 676 marriage halls/marquees, food outlets and shopping malls had been sealed while cases were registered against 17 people besides imposing fine of Rs 500,000 on charge of violating the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last week.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the district administration sealed 39 marriage halls, 357 food outlets and 254 malls while 26 vehicles were also impounded for violating corona SOPs.