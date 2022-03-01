676 Pakistani citizens evacuated from Ukraine: FO Spokesperson

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 12:12 AM

Spokesperson of Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar Monday said the embassies of Pakistan in Ukraine, Hungary, Poland and Romania through a coordinated effort safely evacuated 676 Pakistani citizens from Ukraine till Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Spokesperson of Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar Monday said the embassies of Pakistan in Ukraine, Hungary, Poland and Romania through a coordinated effort safely evacuated 676 Pakistani citizens from Ukraine till Monday.

In a statement, he said before the crisis in Ukraine started, Pakistani embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory to Pakistani citizens and students in Ukraine.

He said 4000 members of Pakistani community were in Ukraine while 3000 students were present in the country at the time of the crisis.

He said a large number of these Pakistanis had already left Ukraine for Pakistan and other countries when the crisis started on February 24.

Only 700 Pakistani students and few hundred members of Pakistani community were left in Ukraine at that time, he added.

He said the embassy in Ukraine was closed and it was shifted to another place and a facilitation center was set up. The Pakistani students were asked to reach the designated place and from there they were shifted to other countries.

Now eight Pakistanis were present at the Ukraine-Hungary border for cross over and about 115 students were in Ukraine, he told.

Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary had talked to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister and envoys of neighbours of Ukraine for the safe evacuation of Pakistani citizens and students.

