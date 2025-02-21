677 criminal gangs busted this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Punjab Police said on Friday that 677 gangs involved in serious crimes were eliminated during the current year so far.

A spokesman said that 1,609 members of criminal gangs were arrested across the province including Lahore, while stolen property worth Rs. 415 million was recovered from the criminals.

As many as 144 vehicles, 1921 motorcycles, 78-tolas gold, 672 mobile-phones and 260 cattle were recovered and handed over to their owners.

Rs 325 million in cash was also recovered from criminals wanted in various incidents.

Punjab Police spokesperson further said that 422 gangs were dismantled in the provincial capital Lahore and 955 accused were arrested. Stolen property worth Rs 211 million was recovered from the possession of criminals. As many as 107 vehicles, 1474 motorcycles, 451 mobile phones, 24 tolas of gold and 22 cattle were recovered in Lahore.