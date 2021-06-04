677 vaccination centres made functional in Punjab to speed up process

The Punjab government has decided to make 677 vaccination centers functional in the province to expedite the process of corona vaccination, besides setting up mobile camps in all districts to reach out to maximum people in the light of the guidelines of National Command and Operations Center (NCOC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to make 677 vaccination centers functional in the province to expedite the process of corona vaccination, besides setting up mobile camps in all districts to reach out to maximum people in the light of the guidelines of National Command and Operations Center (NCOC).

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was informed this in a meeting chaired by her on Friday.

Earlier, in her address, the minister said that task forces had been set up at district and tehsil level for effective implementation of vaccination strategy. She said that in addition to setting up of new vaccination centers, 148 mobile vaccination teams had also been formed to meet the target set by the NCOC for daily vaccination. She said that the 24-hour vaccination facility would also be provided soon in 22 major hospitals managed by the Department of Specialized Healthcare.

Secretary Primary Health Sara Aslam in her address said that more than 168,000 people were vaccinated in the province on Thursday. She said that the home vaccination facility had also been provided in all the districts. She mentioned that 677 vaccination centers had been made fully operational in the province where 644,000 people can be inoculated daily. Home Department officials said that inspections of bus stands, markets, shopping malls, restaurants and other public places were being carried out to implement SOPs in the province.

The Chief Secretary Punjab also spoke on the occasion while secretaries of Health department, CCPO Lahore and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.