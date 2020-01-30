6.780 Kg contraband seized, 14 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested 14 people and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 14 people and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Thursday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha: during snip checking the Kotmomin police team headed by SHO stopped a suspect vehicle (GAA- 45) at Check no. 2O/SB.

Police have arrested two accused named Sadiq s/o Sultan and Shan Ali s/o Muhammad Ameer and recovered 4 kilogram Hashish from the vehicle, 2 Pistol 30 bore, 1 Kalashnikovs and Rs. 60,000 in cash from them.

While district police have also arrested 12 drug pushers from different areas of the district and recovered 2.780 Kg Hashish, 2 Pistols 30 bore, 1Kqalashnikov and 52 liters liquor.

They were identified as Ghulam Fareed, Shahbaz, Sikandar, Zubair, Ansar, Kashif, Asif, Bilal and Naveed.

Police have taken under custody the vehicle and registered case against the accused.