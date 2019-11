679 drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

The police in its crackdown against drug peddlers around educational institutions in the city arrested 679 accused so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The police in its crackdown against drug peddlers around educational institutions in the city arrested 679 accused so far.

The City Division Police arrested 146 accused, Cantt Division 131, Civil Lines Division 60, Sadar Division 141, Iqbal Town Division 87 whereas Model Town Division Police arrested 114 accused during the crackdown.

The police also recovered 235kg charas, 400.5gm ICE, 748gm heroin, 24kg and 280grm opium, 1240 intoxication capsules, more than 9kg opium and 6,044 litres of liquor.