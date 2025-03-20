679 held over kite flying ban violations this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Police have arrested 679 people and registered 667 cases over violation of kite flying ban this year so far.

A police spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday that more than 22,000 kites and 847 spools of string were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.

In City Division, 142 suspects were arrested, 232 in Cantonment, 41 in Civil Lines, 44 in Sadar, 91 in Iqbal Town, and 129 in Model Town.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that those involved in the deadly game of kite flying and the use of metallic string do not deserve any leniency. He issued directives to ensure indiscriminate action against those endangering human lives. He emphasized that intelligence-based operations should be carried out against those involved in the bloody business of kite manufacturing.