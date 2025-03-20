679 Held Over Kite Flying Ban Violations This Year So Far
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Police have arrested 679 people and registered 667 cases over violation of kite flying ban this year so far.
A police spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday that more than 22,000 kites and 847 spools of string were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.
In City Division, 142 suspects were arrested, 232 in Cantonment, 41 in Civil Lines, 44 in Sadar, 91 in Iqbal Town, and 129 in Model Town.
CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that those involved in the deadly game of kite flying and the use of metallic string do not deserve any leniency. He issued directives to ensure indiscriminate action against those endangering human lives. He emphasized that intelligence-based operations should be carried out against those involved in the bloody business of kite manufacturing.
Recent Stories
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration
Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..
Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..
UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi cops injured in terrorist attacks & anti-criminal operations honoured6 minutes ago
-
Protection of Minorities; SC adjourns hearing for five weeks6 minutes ago
-
679 held over kite flying ban violations this year so far6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes section 144 SSC, HSC examination16 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers nabbed with 2.58 kg charas16 minutes ago
-
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive16 minutes ago
-
1st Syed Ali Mardan Shah football championship cup underway in Khairpur25 minutes ago
-
161 livestock distributed among deserving women25 minutes ago
-
Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashar pledges to prioritize public welfare36 minutes ago
-
Minister Fazl condemns anti-state propaganda, calls for national unity36 minutes ago
-
FAO leads climate resilience training under BRAVE programme36 minutes ago
-
7 held for gambling on cards46 minutes ago