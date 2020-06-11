679 new coronavirus cases take tally to 10816 in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 679 new cases of Covid-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the tally to a total 10816 active cases while death figure swelled to 619 after 9 new deaths reported during last 24 hours, provincial Health department reported on Thursday.

The official data released here mentioned that 679 new confirmed cases with 64 from Torkham and 17 from International flights' centre took the total number of cases to 15206 with 10816 active cases.

It said that during the last 24 hours five deaths were reported from Peshawar, 2 from Abbottabad and 1 each from Dir Upper and Karak, adding that 140 patients recovered during last 24 hours thus took the tally to 3771 total recovered persons.

Health department reported that Swat, Dir, Malakand, Abbottabad and Peshawar districts are among the most affected areas where cases are more the 500, followed by DI Khan, Kohat, Karak, Kurram, Haripur, Nowshera, Swabi, Khyber, Bunner and Dir Upper where cases are upto 499.

It said that so far 87,528 test were conducted, during last 24 hours 81 patients were quarantined, adding that from Afghanistan via Torkham a total 4216 persons were received out of them 398 were quarantined while rest were released.

Similarly, 8151 persons reached Peshawar through international flights out of them 871 were released while 7280 were quarantined. During last 24 hours tests of 81 quarantined persons were found positive while results of others were awaited.

Meanwhile Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that on June 10,total 3531 tests were conducted, adding that the province has the lowest positivity ratio amongst the four provinces.

He said the positivity ratio in Balochistan is 30 percent, Sindh 27, Punjab 22 and KP is 17 percent. "This is a good sign in terms of improving adequacy of testing." Mentioning official graph of COVID-19 cases in KP, he said that on Mach 15 the cases were 30 which have now climbed to 15206 till June10.

He urged masses to cooperate with the government and adopt precautionary measures for the safety to their own and others as well.