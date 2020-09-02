679 schemes completed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 679 development schemes have been completed with an estimated cost of Rs.3.71 billion in the district.

This was said by Commissioner Ishrat Ali during a meeting in which implementation on ongoing schemes under various development programs in the four districts of the division was reviewed. Director Development Mehr Ramzan and officers of various departments were also present.

The commissioner said that 268 development schemes relating to Wasa, roads, local Government and the Public Health Engineering departments had been completed at a cost of 2.

21 billion in the division under the Community Development Program in Phase-I whereas 286 schemes willbe completed with an estimated cost of Rs.2.3 billion during phase-II of this program.

Similarly, in first phase of Sustainable Development Goals program, 411 schemes of public needs have been completed with funds of Rs.1.5 billion and in second phase 531 schemes would be completed with a cost of Rs1.821 billion in second phase of this programme, he added.