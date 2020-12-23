67,937 students qualify for MDCAT exam against 19,120 seats

A total of 67,937 students have qualified for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) on the minimum requirement of a 60% score in the examination against 19,120 seats for college admission in MBBS and BDS across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A total of 67,937 students have qualified for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) on the minimum requirement of a 60% score in the examination against 19,120 seats for college admission in MBBS and BDS across the country.

Addressing a press conference, President Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Dr Arshad Taqi and Vice President, PMC, Ali Raza Wednesday said that the commission will give priority to candidates for admission only on the basis of merit and nothing else.

They said that to further accommodate medical and dental college applicants, especially given the special circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic on examinations worldwide, the council will accommodate A-Level results of the October/November 2020 session which are to be announced on January 11, 2021.

Given the timeframe required by the Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) to process A-Level equivalences, the council has amended the admission scheduled dates as contained in the Admission Regulations (amended) 2020-2021 in the manner included closure of applications for private colleges will be on January 19, 2021, closure of admission in public colleges on January 22, 2021 while announcement of merit list of private college will be on January 24, 2021.

Following the MDCAT result reconciliation, which rectified issues such as certain MDCAT applicant's being marked absent, with others having mismatched Names and roll numbers, there was a group of 15 students who visited the PMC Head Office to discuss their dissatisfaction with the situation at hand.

In a meeting with President and Vice President PMC, it was decided that the President PMC Dr. Arshad Taqi would personally recheck their papers as a sample to give students confidence in the results and procedures.

On December 22, Dr. Arshad Taqi personally rechecked the papers, and inspected the OMR machines designed to check the bubble sheets. He found no discrepancies in the marks obtained by this contingent of students. In fact, there was one particular student among the 15 who visited the PMC Head Office who had erroneously entered their 'code' on their bubble sheet, leading them to being marked absent.

They said that it should be noted that the OMR machines scan the bubble sheets, and check for marks made by students in the designated spaces. In all unique columns, there can never be more than one input.

This is where the problem arose, as some students had mistakenly made multiple marks in necessary columns designated to ascertain their grouping or 'code'. This 'code', or grouping, is necessary as the machine looks up the applicants' answers with the corresponding computerized answer key.

To reiterate, all those applicants who had previously been marked absent due to erroneous information entry had their papers manually checked and marked thereafter, they said.

Most importantly, after thorough checking and rechecking of the 15 students' answer sheets with their corresponding answer keys, their marks were equated out of 186 (excluding the 14 questions deemed out of syllabus) and out of 200 (with 14 marks added), It was found that their results were valid and true.

They said that PMC has been receiving messages and requests to lower the MDCAT merit from 60% to 50%, which is untenable. "When we took the responsibility to become the health education regulator of Pakistan, our foremost priority was to ensure nothing supersedes merit in college admissions processes."