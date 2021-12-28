6,798-bag urea supplied to notified dealers for sale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 6,798 bags of urea fertilizer have been supplied to the notified dealers in the district for its sale to farmers on fixed rates.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that 2,100 urea bags were supplied in tehsil Sadar, 1,600 in tehsil Jaranwala, 1,398 bags in tehsil Tandlianwala, 1,100 bags in tehsil Sammundri and 600 bags in tehsil Chak Jhumra.

The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the districts to ensure sale of urea fertilizer to the growers on fixed rates.

Meanwhile, the agriculture officers also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on two fertilizer dealers on the charge of keeping incomplete cash memo, he added.