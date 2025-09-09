Open Menu

67th Death Anniversary Of Poet Akhtar Sheerani Being Observed Today

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The seventy-seventh death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Akhtar Sheerani is being observed on Tuesday.

He was born on 4 May 1905 in Tonk, Rajasthan (India), Akhtar Sheerani earned fame as one of the most prominent romantic poets of Urdu literature.

His poetry collections, including Subh-e-Baharan, Taraana, and Jahaan-e-Gul-o-Surkh, are celebrated for their lyrical beauty and deep emotional expression.

He also served as editor of the literary magazines Intikhab, Bahaaristan, Khyaalistan, and Romaan.

Akhtar Sheerani passed away on 9 September 1948 in Lahore, Pakistan at the age of 43. He died after an accident that caused severe head injuries.

