67th Death Anniversary Of Poet Akhtar Sheerani Being Observed Today
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The seventy-seventh death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Akhtar Sheerani is being observed on Tuesday.
He was born on 4 May 1905 in Tonk, Rajasthan (India), Akhtar Sheerani earned fame as one of the most prominent romantic poets of Urdu literature.
His poetry collections, including Subh-e-Baharan, Taraana, and Jahaan-e-Gul-o-Surkh, are celebrated for their lyrical beauty and deep emotional expression.
He also served as editor of the literary magazines Intikhab, Bahaaristan, Khyaalistan, and Romaan.
Akhtar Sheerani passed away on 9 September 1948 in Lahore, Pakistan at the age of 43. He died after an accident that caused severe head injuries.
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan keen to enhance trade, connectivity ties with Kazakhstan: PM3 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Adnan Aslam3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses youth empowerment, climate action, sports development3 minutes ago
-
Bahraini Interior Minister arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit3 minutes ago
-
DC for facilitating people in rain affected areas of Usta Muhammad3 minutes ago
-
Dengue situation under control in province: KP health advisor3 minutes ago
-
67th death anniversary of poet Akhtar Sheerani being observed today3 minutes ago
-
RDA provides aid to Gujrat flood victims3 minutes ago
-
Distt administration in action as food items' prices increase13 minutes ago
-
Protective structures reviewed in Gujrat23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project23 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide23 minutes ago