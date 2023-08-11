67th Independence Day will be celebrated with full enthusiasm in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The 67th Independence Day (14th August) will be celebrated with full enthusiasm like all other parts of the country in Jhang.

As per details from DC office, the main ceremony of Flag hoisting will be observed on lawn of district council at 5:58 am.

The ceremony will be attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Deputy Police Officer (DPO), Assistant Commissioner (AC), Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADC), Anjuman Tajiran, Rescue 1122, students, journalists, lawyers and members of civil society.

As per program, special prays will be offered in all mosques after Fajr prayers for solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.

Sirens will be sung at 5:58am after which silence of one minute will be observed.

National Flag will be hoisted at 9am. Students will present national songs.

Police and Rescue 1122 will present salute to the national Flag and will march past.

Later a walk will be held to be concluded at Ayub Chowk and tree plantation will be held at Majeed Amjad Park.

Moreover DC will distribute sweets and gift hampers at DHQ hospital, District Jail and Darul Aman.

Contests of painting, national songs and speech contests will be held in schools and colleges.

At night district administration has arranged a colorful musical night while sports contest are also a part of Jashn-e-Azadi.

District police has chalked out a fool proof security plan for the day.