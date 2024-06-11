68, 559 GWh Electricity Consumed During FY2024
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The total electricity consumption during the FY2024 is reported at 68,559 GWh as the household sector remained the largest consumer of electricity, consuming 33,737 GWh (49.2 percent), followed by the industrial sector with 18,022 GWh (26.3 percent).
The figures were issued by finance ministry on Tuesday in the Economic Survey 2023-24.
It said that agriculture and commercial sectors consumed 6,905 GWh (10.1 percent) and 5,365 GWh (7.8percent), respectively, whereas the electricity consumption in other sectors (streetlights, general services, and other government) is 4,530 GWh (6.6 percent).
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMD forecasts very hot weather on June 12 and 13;advises to people take precautionsfew seconds
-
IGP reviews security measures for Chinese nationals3 seconds ago
-
Traffic police holds meeting dist working group to avert accidents9 seconds ago
-
Social justice can address child labour challenge12 seconds ago
-
CDWP approved umbrella PC-1 under Prime Minister’s Initiative for Women15 seconds ago
-
Karachi Police implement strict security measures for cattle markets10 minutes ago
-
Govt to review entire power sector completely in next 2-3 years: Senate told10 minutes ago
-
Ayaz appoints Bilal Azhar as convener of NPT on SDGs20 minutes ago
-
Two ordinances laid in Senate20 minutes ago
-
IBCC launches it's annual report 202320 minutes ago
-
MoCC&EC formulated NCAP to enhance air quality30 minutes ago
-
Agri-livestock, IT & HR sectors prioritized to enhance exports: Tarar30 minutes ago