68, 559 GWh Electricity Consumed During FY2024

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The total electricity consumption during the FY2024 is reported at 68,559 GWh as the household sector remained the largest consumer of electricity, consuming 33,737 GWh (49.2 percent), followed by the industrial sector with 18,022 GWh (26.3 percent).

The figures were issued by finance ministry on Tuesday in the Economic Survey 2023-24.

It said that agriculture and commercial sectors consumed 6,905 GWh (10.1 percent) and 5,365 GWh (7.8percent), respectively, whereas the electricity consumption in other sectors (streetlights, general services, and other government) is 4,530 GWh (6.6 percent).

