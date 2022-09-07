UrduPoint.com

68 Arrested Over Dengue SOPs Violations

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 07:00 PM

68 arrested over dengue SOPs violations

At least 68 persons were arrested and 639 cases were registered against 639 others over violation of the dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Punjab during the last three days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :At least 68 persons were arrested and 639 cases were registered against 639 others over violation of the dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Punjab during the last three days.

The action against violators was intensified across the province on the directions of the Punjab chief secretary.

The officials submitted a report at a meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday.

According to the report, the authorities arrested 20 people in Lahore, 35 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Bhakkar, one in Toba Tek Singh and two in Okara.

The chief secretary told the meeting that dengue cases might increase if the SOPs were not followed. He said that timely resolution of dengue related complaints should be ensured and all departments and field officers should implement the guidelines, issued for dengue control.

He directed the officers concerned to speed up indoor and outdoor surveillance activities.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to follow precautionary measures during fumigation for exterminating mosquitoes.

The secretary Primary health gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that 2,574 beds had been allocated for patients in dengue wards of government hospitals, where 310 dengue patients were under treatment at present. He said that 1,623 confirmed dengue cases and four deaths were reported in the province so far this year. As many as 731 cases surfaced in Lahore, 621 in Rawalpindi, 119 in Gujranwala, and 37 in Faisalabad, he added.

The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Okara Rawalpindi Gujranwala Bhakkar Toba Tek Singh All Government

Recent Stories

IUB sub-campus at Liaqatpur becomes operational

IUB sub-campus at Liaqatpur becomes operational

2 minutes ago
 Sindh livestock minister visits BISP center Naushe ..

Sindh livestock minister visits BISP center Naushehroferoze

2 minutes ago
 Commerce minister appreciates performance of IPO-P ..

Commerce minister appreciates performance of IPO-Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Children of 7 UCs in Abbottabad to be vaccinated a ..

Children of 7 UCs in Abbottabad to be vaccinated against Typhoid

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad chairs internal aud ..

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad chairs internal audit committee meeting

4 minutes ago
 Section 144 Violation case: Court extends Imran, o ..

Section 144 Violation case: Court extends Imran, others' pre-arrest bail till Se ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.