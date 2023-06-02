UrduPoint.com

68 Bakers Arrested For Selling Under-weight Roti

The district administration Peshawar, in a major crackdown launched against profiteers and nanbais selling under-weight roti on Friday arrested 68 bakers (nanbais) and sealed 13 tandoors besides penalizing them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration Peshawar, in a major crackdown launched against profiteers and nanbais selling under-weight roti on Friday arrested 68 bakers (nanbais) and sealed 13 tandoors besides penalizing them.

During the operation, the officials of the district administration inspected 318 shops (tandoors) and arrested 68 bakers while 13 shops were sealed.

The crackdown was carried out in various bazaars of the interior city, Kohat Road, Charsadda Road, Dalzak Road, Warsak Road, G.T. Road, University Road, Circular Road, Nasirbagh Road, Gulbahar, Danishabad and Hayatabad.

The officials checked both rates and weight of roti at nanbais' shops and took action against those selling under-weight roti.

Similarly, the district administration has also inspected filling stations and arrested the managers of three petrol pumps for lower-gauge and overcharging of consumers.

During the crackdown, the officials of the district administration inspected gauges of the filling stations on G.T. Road, Ring Road, Warsak Road, Charsadda Road, Kohat Road, University Road and other localities of the district.

A spokesman of the district administration has said that the purpose of the crackdown was to pass-on the benefits of the recent decline in the prices of flour and petroleum products to the common man.

