68 cops transferred in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) City Police Officer Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry transferred 68 police officials including Sub Inspectors (SIs), Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), Head Constables and Constables.

Police said on Saturday six Sub-Inspectors, 10 Assistant Sub Inspectors, five Head Constables and 47 Constables were transferred.