UrduPoint.com

68% Country's Population Face Shortage Of Micronutrients: Dr Faisal

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

68% country's population face shortage of micronutrients: Dr Faisal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Dr Faisal Zahoor said that 68% country's population was facing shortage of micronutrients in their diet and efforts were being made to promote nutritional crops especially zinc, iron and boron rich wheat.

He said this while addressing a workshop on nutritional rich wheat at Lodhran, held under auspices of Agriculture Department and an NGO, on Tuesday.

The secretary agriculture urged the farmers to focus on wheat varieties rich with zinc, boron and iron. These elements are of vital importance in humans' daily diet. These varieties of wheat not only have immunity against diseases but also have high productivity to empower farmers economically.

"The present government is taking steps to address the lack of nutrients in food commodities and ensure food security at national level", said Faisal Zahoor.

Farmers are being encouraged to grow wheat varieties rich in essential nutrients like zinc, iron and boron.

He informed that many projects are in progress to promote agriculture under the National Agriculture Emergency Plan which would surely help in increasing per acre production. He instructed agriculture experts to guide farmers about balanced and proportionate use of fertilizers for more production.

He also ordered strict action against sellers of fake fertilizers and pesticides. On this occasion, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Imtiaz Warriach, Deputy Secretaries Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Haider Karar and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Immunity Agriculture Guide Progress Lodhran Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

1 hour ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

2 hours ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

2 hours ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.