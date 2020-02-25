68 Drug peddlers arrested by Lahore Police

Lahore Police in continuation of its crackdown against the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, has arrested as many as 68 accused persons

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Lahore Police in continuation of its crackdown against the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, has arrested as many as 68 accused persons.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has directed all divisional SPs of Lahore Police to speed up the crackdown against narcotics sellers outside educational institutions.DIG Operations Lahore himself is monitoring the actions taken against drug peddlers by Lahore Police.

Police also recovered more than 33kg Charas, 525gram heroin, 82grm Ice, 510gram opium and 110 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals.DIG Operations Lahore said that Lahore Police has been implementing on zero tolerance policy against the criminals particularly drug peddlers who try to make our youth a victim of narcotics.

He said that youth is future of the nation and Lahore Police will not allow anyone to damage the future of our youth and nation.Lahore Police has also arranged anti drugs awareness campaign and lectures are being delivered in different educational institutions of the city as well to worn the students against fatal affects of narcotics.

Rai Babar Saeed said that the basic purpose of delivering awareness lectures is to make the students, teachers and educational management aware of their basic responsibilities to be aware of the menace of drugs.

Lahore Police will deal with these anti social elements with iron hands, he added. Citizens should also cooperate fully with Lahore Police to eliminate the menace of narcotics from our society, he concluded.